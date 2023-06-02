ASB&T Vice President & Trust Department Manager Jeramy Hansen: “It is a privilege and an honor for us to be involved in the process and administration as trustees of scholarship programs for students primarily from Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana.”
American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston recently announced the awarding of several scholarships for the 2023-24 school year that are administered through the Bank’s Trust Department.
ASB&T Vice President & Trust Department Manager Jeramy Hansen said Friday in a press release, “It is a privilege and an honor for us to be involved in the process and administration as trustees of scholarship programs for students primarily from Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana.”
Seventeen students were awarded a share of $20,000 through the Frank A. & M. Esther Wenstrom Foundation. The Advisory Committee is John MacMaster, Marilyn McGinley and Nancy Hoffelt. The Wenstrom scholarship criteria includes: a graduate of a high school in Williams County or Carrington High School and who plan to attend Williston State College or the University of North Dakota. Frank Wenstrom was a former North Dakota lieutenant governor and state senator and a longtime Williston businessman. He passed away in 1997. Esther Wenstrom passed away in 2002.
The ASB Trust Department also administers the John Eberle Scholarship, which awarded $42,000 to 28 students in Williams, Burke and Divide Counties. The Advisory Committee members are Carlyle Norby, Michael Eberle and Hansen. This scholarship was established by the Eberle family to promote higher education in memory of John Eberle.
The Maude M. Schuetze Foundation scholarships are also administered by the ASB Trust Department. Thirty students received $34,200. The scholarships honor the memory of Schuetze, who was a lifelong resident of Montana, charter member of the Culbertson Saddle Club, and other community organizations. Criteria includes being a graduate of one of six specific high schools in Eastern Montana. The Advisory Committee is made up of Paula Dehner, Judy Romo, Julie Johnston and Jennifer Naser.
The Kingsley T. Davidson Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the late Kingsley Davidson, who was the grandson of W.S. Davidson, founder of ASB&T, and is for graduates of a Williams, Divide or McKenzie county high school.
Hansen said, “Students in the area have such a great opportunity to receive scholarship funds through these programs, and ASB has made it easy and accessible to apply online through asbt.com.”
More information and specific criteria are also listed on the website. All scholarships have a deadline of April 1 of the corresponding year.
2023-24 recipients
Frank A. & M. Esther Wenstrom Foundation Scholarship: Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 were awarded to: Jacob Wilt, Adam March, Karter Mack, Kaitlyn Rehak and Hailey Sorenson of Williston; Samantha Ledahl of Zahl; and Jack Paulson of Carrington.
Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 were awarded to: Giles Askim, Jonathan Babcock, Caleb Babcock, Erik Bristow, Amanda Fetzer, Alyx Fisketjon, Olivia Rossland and Landen Snellings of Williston; and Tayzie Cox of Tioga.
A scholarship in the amount of $500 was awarded to: Sam Olson of Williston.
John Eberle Scholarship Fund: Scholarships in the amount of $1,500 were awarded to: Jenna Sime, Claudia Ponce-Ortega, Jordan Stauffer, Rylee Rude, Garrett Bloms, Grace Solomonson, Kaelyn Sime, Trey Jungles, Marlee Jorgenson, Jacob Wilt, Tessa Melland, Molly Baker, Samantha Lindquist and Yasmin Delgado of Williston; Allyson Grote, Easton Eriksmoen and Jule Stenson of Crosby; Brooklyn Fortier of Wildrose; Kinley Peterson, Kaileah Stewart and Faith Johnson of Alamo; Reagan Casteel of Columbus; Isiah Nelson and Crystal Bagley of Tioga; Samantha Ledahl of Zahl; Shelby Knox of Ray; Kiyah Wolter of Fortuna; and Allyson St. Pierre of Trenton.
Maude M. Schuetze Foundation Scholarship: Those receiving $1,300 were: Colby Olson and Autumn Bergum of Culbertson; Keegan Nelson and Darian Holecek of Westby; Autumn Heppner, Kylee Kleppen Brenna Osksa and Kate Simonson of Plentywood; Kennedy Ereth, Walker Ator and Meg Ator of Medicine Lake; Brett Stentoft of Froid; Kaden Hansen and Braeden Romo of Bainville.
Students receiving $1,000 scholarships were: Baylee Davidson and Carolyne Christoffersen of Froid; Perla Burciaga, Noelle Wilson, Kobe Nickoloff, Colin Avance, Kayli Olson, Justice Bengochea, Trevor Green, Alicyn Ator and Megan Granbois of Culbertson; Drew Manley, Ayla Yoder, Elizabeth Wiens and Caydon Trupe of Plentywood; Maddox Hansen of Bainville.
Kingsley T. Davidson Memorial Scholarship Fund: Mercedes Olson of Williston received $500.