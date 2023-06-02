American State Bank right.jpg

ASB&T Vice President & Trust Department Manager Jeramy Hansen: “It is a privilege and an honor for us to be involved in the process and administration as trustees of scholarship programs for students primarily from Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana.”

 Williston Herald file photo

American State Bank & Trust Company of Williston recently announced the awarding of several scholarships for the 2023-24 school year that are administered through the Bank’s Trust Department.

ASB&T Vice President & Trust Department Manager Jeramy Hansen said Friday in a press release, “It is a privilege and an honor for us to be involved in the process and administration as trustees of scholarship programs for students primarily from Western North Dakota and Eastern Montana.”



Tags

Load comments