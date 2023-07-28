Rainbow Rendezvous

The Rainbow Rendezvous, an organization for Williston's LGBT community and its supporters, will hold their annual picnic today (Sunday) at Spring Lake Park, starting at 12 p.m.

"It's a safe environment, it's always a lot of fun," explained Alex Johnson, president of Rainbow Rendezvous, regarding the annual picnic. "It's just about creating community. That's what we're here for: to create a safe, empowering community where people have a space to share their story. This is a place people can come talk. They can come meet people who are like-minded in the same community that they don't always get to connect with."



