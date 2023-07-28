The Rainbow Rendezvous, an organization for Williston's LGBT community and its supporters, will hold their annual picnic today (Sunday) at Spring Lake Park, starting at 12 p.m.
"It's a safe environment, it's always a lot of fun," explained Alex Johnson, president of Rainbow Rendezvous, regarding the annual picnic. "It's just about creating community. That's what we're here for: to create a safe, empowering community where people have a space to share their story. This is a place people can come talk. They can come meet people who are like-minded in the same community that they don't always get to connect with."
The picnic, which will include lawn games and other activities, hot dogs, snacks, chips "and definitely a lot of water," is a departure from the earlier events hosted by Rainbow Rendezvous, which started in 2016, Johnson said.
"It definitely has changed over the years," he said. "When we first started it, it was a party, a celebration. It was 21 and over, it was all about the beer garden. People drank, they had fun."
However, to include families who wanted to join in the fun, the annual event took a family-friendly turn to a picnic at the park.
"We try to create a safe environment for everybody," Johnson said. "It's definitely changed from party hard to family friendly."
This year, Johnson said the Rainbow Rendezvous committee debated on whether to do a live event, "but we always find people are always happy to converse and talk and share thheir stories. We leave it pretty simple for that purpose."