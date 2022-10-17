National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16-22, and it provides the perfect opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits and emphasize proper vision, which can help reduce the risk of young drivers getting into accidents.

Over 23 percent of drivers have uncorrected vision problems, which impact the safety of other drivers, pedestrians and road users. Proper vision is an integral part of driver safety and key to identifying road hazards, reading street signs and seeing one’s dashboard. At night, good eyesight is even more critical given lower light, and more complex visual tasks are required.



Tags

Load comments