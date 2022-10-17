National Teen Driver Safety Week is October 16-22, and it provides the perfect opportunity to talk with teens about safe driving habits and emphasize proper vision, which can help reduce the risk of young drivers getting into accidents.
Over 23 percent of drivers have uncorrected vision problems, which impact the safety of other drivers, pedestrians and road users. Proper vision is an integral part of driver safety and key to identifying road hazards, reading street signs and seeing one’s dashboard. At night, good eyesight is even more critical given lower light, and more complex visual tasks are required.
“Vision problems can impact the safety of teen drivers, and so many eyesight issues can be easily corrected with prescription glasses or contact lenses,” said Premilla Banwait, OD, FAAO and Eye Health Program Consultant for Zenni. “Zenni has partnered with The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program to pioneer the first-of-its kind initiative that highlights the importance of safe driving and good vision for teens and their families. The program is available via mobile app and printed guidebook at DMVs across the U.S., to help millions of teenagers hit the road safely.”
It’s a parent’s responsibility to help teen drivers make smart choices to stay safe on the road. The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program is the trusted source designed to help teen drivers and their parents safely navigate the early years of driving. The program is supplemented by the popular RoadReady app, which offers parents and teens an easy, educational and convenient way to log the state required supervised driving time with the click of a button. RoadReady is available in the App Store and on Google Play.
“Parents play a critical role in teen driver safety and communicating important driving safety information,” said Emily Stein, President of Safe Roads Alliance, co-publisher of The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program. “New teen drivers are still gaining experience behind the wheel, which increases the chance of dangerous situations for the teen and other roadway users around them. This is why it’s important for parents to have these discussions with their teens. Start the conversation today and continue it every day.”
The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program gives parents and guardians a simple, easy-to-follow plan designed to encourage safe driving habits, providing information and lessons on driving basics, parental pointers, and licensing qualifications that are helpful to parents of new drivers. Zenni is proud to contribute to the printed and online curriculum, providing tips on eyewear care and safety for day and night driving. The printed guidebook will be available at participating DMVs.
Zenni and The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program encourage parents and teens to practice driving in a variety of weather conditions and unfamiliar settings to help teens develop the skills and judgment needed to be safer drivers.