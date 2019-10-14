A 56-year-old man was sentenced Monday, Oct. 14 to 15 years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of 17 drug charges.
Archie Mooney was convicted Aug. 29 of the charges following a 4-day jury trial. The prosecution asked for a sentence of 30 years in prison, while the defense argued a sentence of 10 years, the same as his co-defendant received, was appropriate.
Jurors found Mooney guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both class A felonies, three class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two class C felony and four misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad that in the 10 years he's lived in the area, this was the largest drug bust he'd seen. Mooney and Michelle Moore were arrested in December and accused of having more than 170 grams of heroin, as well as large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana.
Moore entered an Alford plea in September and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In an Alford plea, a defendant doesn't admit guilt, but does acknowledge there is enough evidence to produce a conviction at trial.
Madden pointed out that pay/owe sheets and ledger books found in the house Mooney and Moore shared indicated an order for a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of black tar heroin. That, he said, showed Mooney had been active as a drug dealer for a long time.
"You don't just walk up to your drug supplier and ask for a kilogram of black tar heroin," he said. "You have to work your way up."
Madden said he was asking for Mooney to spend 30 years in prison because of the amount of drugs he was convicted of having, because he had a criminal history, including previous drug convictions, and because Mooney offered no assistance to law enforcement after his arrest.
Kalli Hoffman, Mooney's public defender, said the prosecution's request was too harsh because it would punish Mooney for taking his case to trial and it weighed his previous convictions — most of which happened before 2006 — too heavily.
"I understand we're dealing with a significant amount of drugs," Hoffman said. "There's no way to deny that."
She said Mooney had been addicted to drugs in the past and that after a spinal injury in 2015 he was prescribed opioids and relapsed. She said 10 years — the same sentence Moore received — would be appropriate and would give Mooney a chance to seek treatment and be a productive member of society.
"I don't care how many times a person has reoffended or relapsed, I'll always fight for their right to be in treatment," she said.
Mooney didn't offer a statement in court during Monday's sentencing hearing.
Rustad told Mooney that the sentence wasn't going to be because of his addiction to drugs or his relapse, but because of actions that went far beyond that.
He pointed to Mooney's previous convictions, as well as testimony that Mooney was the person those seeking drugs reached out to justified a longer sentence than what Moore received.
He sentenced Mooney to serve 15 years on the two A felony convictions, with five years suspended and supervised probation for three years after his release. He also suspended a total of 40 additional years on the three B felony and two C felony charges.
He told Mooney that he hoped treatment in prison and the possibility of a long jail term if he violated his probation would keep him law abiding.
"I am hopeful that with treatment and with a harsh sentence, this behavior will be unlikely to reoccur," Rustad said.