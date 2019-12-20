A judge ordered a 23-year-old woman held on $1,500 bond on a class C felony count of corruption or solicitation of a minor.
Christian Daugherty was arrested Thursday, Dec. 19. She is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old boy at a relative's home in October, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
At a bond hearing Friday afternoon, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson to set Daugherty's bond at $2,500.
Daugherty asked for a bond of $1,500. Madden told Jacobson he didn't object to that amount.
Daugherty is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge Jan. 15.