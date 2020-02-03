A 19-year-old woman is facing two criminal charges after police said she hid two runaway teenagers from officers.
Kaylee Atanasu was charged Monday, Feb. 3, with two class A misdemeanor charges of harboring a runaway minor. A bond hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Atanasu is accused of helping two different teens — one a 15-year-old girl and one a 17-year-old boy — avoid their parents and authorities.
The 15-year-old girl was reported missing on Jan. 27 by her mother, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The next day, officers contacted Atanasu, who knew the girl, and she said she didn't know the girl's whereabouts.
Atanasu also sent messages to the girl's mother saying she wouldn't help locate her, court records indicate. On Jan. 29, police found the girl at an apartment in the 2900 block of 26th Street West.
After she was returned to her parents, the girl told officers that Atanasu had picked her up on Jan. 27, dropped her off somewhere else to spend the night, then picked her up again the next day, charging documents state. The girl said she spent the evening of Jan. 28 and the morning of Jan. 29 in an apartment with Atanasu.
The other teenager, a 17-year-old boy, left home on Jan. 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The boy was in custody with the Department of Juvenile Services and was in Williston for a home visit.
The boy's father said the teen left home Jan. 20 with a girl but had not been seen since, charging documents indicate. Officers contacted Atanasu on Jan. 27 and she said she had seen the boy several days before but didn't know where he was at the time.
On Jan. 31, a Williston police officer pulled over a car Atanasu was driving for failing to use a turn signal, court records state. The 17-year-old had been a passenger and ran from police when the car was stopped.
Officers caught up with the boy and took him into custody.
Atanasu's initial appearance on both charges is scheduled for March 2.