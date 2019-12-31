A 28-year-old Williston man was killed Monday, Dec. 30, when the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into another truck.
The crash happened at 6 p.m. on North Dakota Highway 1804 in Mountrail County, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The 28-year-old man, whose name was not release pending notification of his family, was driving a 2017 International tractor-trailer south on 1804.
Another man, 52-year-old Wesley Soper from Surrey, was also heading south, the Highway Patrol wrote. Soper pulled his 2012 Peterbilt into a truck pullout lane and started to make a U-turn.
Soper had missed his turn, police said. While his truck was across the road and blocking the southbound lanes, the 2017 International crashed into the rear driver's side of the trailer.
A helicopter was called for the 28-year-old, but he was pronounced dead on the scene before he could be flown out. Soper was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation, the Highway Patrol said.