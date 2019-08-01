A 38-year-old man has been accused of molesting a raping a teenage girl over the course of several months.
Matthew Terry was arrested Thursday, Aug. 1, and charged with a class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition, as well as four class C felony counts of corruption or solicitation of a minor. He was ordered held on $250,000 bond.
Terry is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and lifetime probation if convicted. The maximum sentence for a class AA felony is life in prison without the possibility of parole.
No affidavit of probable cause was filed in the case, so few details about the allegations were available Thursday. Charging documents accuse Terry of using force to rape the girl sometime earlier this year, as well as molesting her multiple times between November and February.
At a bond hearing Thursday, Michael Kuna, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, said the girl Terry is accused of fondling and raping gave specific, compelling testimony to law enforcement.
He asked for bond to be set at $250,000, saying that because Terry works as an over-the-road trucker, he would easily be able to flee if he were let out of jail.
Phillip Becher, Terry’s defense attorney, said he understood the charges were serious, but said Terry was not a flight risk. He pointed out that the warrants for Terry’s arrest were issued Tuesday and that Terry turned himself in Thursday morning.
“He’s confronting this head on,” Becher said.
He asked for bond to be set at $50,000.
Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson said while Terry had turned himself in, he still thought a higher bond was required.
He set bond at $250,000.
Terry is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 28.