One of the men involved in a crash that happened Monday, Sept. 9, just south Watford City has died of his injuries, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Brandon Fuller, 20, of Watford City, was stopped at the intersection of Highway 23 and 12th Street South, about half a mile south of Watford City, when he turned in front of a semi-trailer driven by 50-year-old Pat Coffie of Minot, police said.
Coffie’s semi hit the driver's side of Fuller's pickup.
Coffie was injured in the crash, as was a 5-year-old boy riding in a booster seat in Fuller's pickup. Fuller was seriously injured and died Saturday, Sept. 14, as a result of his injuries, the highway patrol said in a news release.