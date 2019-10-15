An 88-year-old New Town man was killed Tuesday, Oct. 15, in a crash on Highway 23 in McKenzie County.
The man, who police have not yet named, was driving east on Highway 23 around 2:49 p.m. when his 1928 International Harvester truck was struck from behind by a 2013 Kenworth driven by 58-year-old John Augsten of Griffin, Georgia, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The crash, which happened 3 miles north and 1 mile east of Keene, sent the International Harvester spinning into the opposite lane and it came to rest on the shoulder of the road, the Highway Patrol wrote in a news release. The 88-year-old was taken to McKenzie County Hospital where he died.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing and the Highway Patrol wrote the man's name would be released after his family was notified.