A 76-year-old man from Ray was seriously injured early Monday, March 16, when his 2001 Ford F150 pickup crashed into a snowplow.
The driver of the pickup was heading east in the westbound lanes Monday around 4:15 a.m., according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A DOT snowplow was heading west in the westbound lanes.
The driver of the snowplow slowed but wasn't able to avoid being hit by the pickup. The driver of the pickup was seriously injured and taken to Trinity Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
The driver of the snowplow was not hurt.