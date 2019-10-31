A 35-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police said he stabbed another person after an argument.
Tyrone Lindo was charged Thursday, Oct. 31, with aggravated assault, a class C felony.
Police started investigating on Sunday, Oct. 27, after a man came to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston to be treated for a stab wound, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The man had been stabbed earlier in the day.
According to two witnesses, the stabbing happened outside a trailer in the 2600 block of University Avenue, court records indicate. Both were able to identify Lindo as the attacker.
One witness said he was nearby when it happened, while another told police a dispute between Lindo and the man who was stabbed started inside the trailer, charging documents state. That witness believed things had calmed down and said the two went outside.
Shortly after the pair left the trailer, the victim came back inside with a stab wound, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. He looked outside and saw Lindo driving away.
Lindo is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Nov. 27.