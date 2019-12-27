An 18-year-old Williston man was charged Friday, Dec. 27, with two counts of negligent homicide stemming from a July crash on U.S. Highway 2 that took the life of a woman and her unborn child.
Derian Sim was ordered held on $2,500 bond on the two class C felony charges.
The crash killed 28-year-old Laquita Cooper, who was pregnant at the time. She was taken by helicopter from the scene of the crash to Trinity Hospital in Minot, where she died from her injuries.
Sim was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck and was trying to turn left across Highway 2 at the intersection with 58th Street, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol about the crash. Police said Sim turned in front of a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV driven by Richard Minton, and Cooper was in the front passenger seat.
The front passenger side of the Hyundai hit the front driver side of the Dodge, causing both vehicles to spin. Sim's pickup came to rest in the northbound lanes of Highway 2, while the SUV Minton, Cooper and two children were in came to rest in the median.
"Based on witness statements, marks left by the vehicles, and damage to the vehicles, Sim had pulled onto US-2 in front of Minton, resulting in the front passenger side of the Hyundai striking Sim's truck, causing significant damage to the front of the Hyundai where Cooper had been seated," a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.
Sim is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge on Jan. 22.