A 21-year-old man was ordered held on $10,000 bond Thursday after he was accused of violating the state's sex offender registration rules by having online identities he didn't tell authorities about.
Nevada Atanasu was charged with failure to report change of address or change of employment pursuant to sexual offender statutes, a class C felony.
Atanasu pleaded guilty to a class A felony count of gross sexual imposition in August 2019. He was accused of having sexual conduct with a 13-year-old girl when he was 19.
The new charge claims that Atanasu was found with a group of juveniles by Williston police on Christmas Day. A review of his sex offender registration showed one online account noted — a Facebook profile, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
A detective found three Snapchat and three Instagram accounts that belonged to Atanasu but weren't reported to his probation officer, charging documents state.
At a bond hearing Thursday, Jan. 16, Michael Kuna, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked for bond to be set at $50,000. He said a petition to revoke Atanasu's probation in the 2017 gross sexual imposition case was being prepared.
Kuna told Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson that Atanasu was a flight risk and a threat to the community.
"Your honor, we are facing an extremely dangerous sex offender," Kuna said.
Kuna told Jacobson that while Atanasu's sentencing was pending in the gross sexual imposition case, he'd been caught with a group of juveniles, even though his bond conditions prohibited contact with anyone under 18. Now, Kuna said, the same thing had happened again.
"He has proven multiple times he can't stay away from juveniles," Kuna said.
Atanasu, however, said he wasn't a flight risk. He said he'd turned himself in on Thursday to face the new charge and that he had GPS monitoring as part of his probation.
"I don't see myself as a danger to the community," Atanasu told Jacobson. "I ask that I have a bond that's affordable."
Kuna said probation wasn't doing enough.
"He was on (GPS monitoring), that just didn't stop him from driving all the way to Williston (from Bismarck) and hanging out with a group of juveniles," Kuna said.
Jacobson said because the charge Atanasu was facing Thursday was a C felony and many of the allegations Kuna brought up would be addressed if a petition to revoke his probation was filed, a bond of $10,000 was appropriate.
Atanasu is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Feb. 12.