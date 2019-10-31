A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell out of a moving minivan on Wednesday, Oct. 30, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Connie Vyse of Bismarck, was a passenger in a 1995 Ford Windstar minivan that was parked at the Thompson Landing Recreation Area around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police wrote in a news release. The driver, 42-year-old Joshua Olson, of Dickinson, started to back up and then made a U-turn.
Vyse fell out during the turn, and was taken to CHI St. Alexius Health in Williston.
A charge of DUI involving serious injury is pending against Olson, according to the Highway Patrol.