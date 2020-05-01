A 55-year-old Watford City woman had a medical emergency while driving this week and crashed into two other vehicles.
On Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 3:57 p.m.. the Watford City Police Department responded to a three vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Main Street and Park Ave in downtown Watford City. Upon arrival it was determined the Dawn Renee Loomer (Age 55 – Watford City) had suffered a medical emergency while driving southbound on Main Street, crossed the center line and crashed her 2005 Mercury Mountaineer into Donald Eugene Conradi (Age 59 – Watford City), who was driving a 2017 Ram 1500.
Inside the Ram 1500 was Conradi’s wife, Maria L Trevino Conradi, who was transported by ambulance to the McKenzie County Hospital with minor injuries. Loomer’s vehicle then continued on and struck a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Nicholas Adam Brewton (Age 37 – Watford City) and came to a stop. Brewton was transported by ambulance to the McKenzie County Hospital with minor injuries.
Loomer suffered severe injuries during the crash and was transported to the McKenzie County Hospital. Loomer and is currently listed in severe but stable condition in a Bismarck Hospital.
The crash is currently being investigated by the Watford City Police Department with the assistance of the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The Watford City Police Department would like to say thank you to the many witnesses and by-standers who rushed to the scene of the crash to render aid while waiting for first responders.
“The quick action of those who came to the aid of the injured definitely made a difference. Without their quick thinking and response this could have been a lot worse.” said WCPD Sgt. Jeffrey Jensen.