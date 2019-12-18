A woman who pleaded guilty to transfer of body fluid that may contain HIV has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Suwanisa Akkanimat pleaded guilty to the class A felony in April and was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 18. Northwest District Judge Daniel El-Dweek imposed a sentence of 10 years in prison, with 8 years and 6 months suspended. Akkanimat will have to serve three years of supervised probation after her release.
Akkanimat was accused of having unprotected sex with a man who she hadn't told she was HIV positive, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. She did eventually tell the person that she was HIV positive and that she was taking medication for the illness.
The case is the second in the region in recent years. In 2017, Angel Rodriguez was accused of having unprotected sex with a woman without telling her he had HIV. He was sentenced in April 2018 to 8 years in prison.