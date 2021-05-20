A woman who entered an Alford plea to a murder charge wants to withdraw her plea, saying new evidence has come to light days before her sentencing.
Hannah McMillin, 20, was scheduled to be sentenced on a class AA count of murder on Thursday, May 20. She was arrested in April 2019 along with her husband after their 1-month-old infant was found dead in their hotel room. The pair were both originally charged with a class A felony count of child abuse, and McMillin’s charge was upgraded to murder several months later.
In January she entered an Alford plea to the charge and a judge ordered a presentence investigation.
The sentencing hearing has been postponed after her defense lawyer claimed Tank McMillin, Hannah McMillin’s husband, has admitted killing the baby and that Hannah McMillin should be allowed to withdraw her Alford plea. A hearing on that request is scheduled for June 4.
An Alford plea has the same effect as a guilty plea, but a defendant acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction, rather than admitting guilt.
Kevin McCabe, Hannah McMillin’s attorney, said new information came to light in the weeks before the sentencing hearing.
“(Hannah McMillin’s) attorney, while researching possible sentencing recommendations, believes that he has been given information from an anonymous source indicating that another person actually admitted to murdering the child while talking to another on recorded jail calls,” McCabe wrote in a brief supporting his motion. “If that is true, Ms. McMillin would be exonerated. The information was unknown to Ms. McMillin or her attorney prior to the change of plea hearing on January 19, 2021 and only came to light sometime following the presentence investigation report being given to the parties.”
The presentence investigation was filed in early May, according to court records.
In another filing, McCabe directly states he was told Tank McMillin has claimed responsibility for the killing. He wrote that an unnamed person made the accusation while McCabe was doing research for a sentencing recommendation.
“I learned from a reliable anonymous source that Mr. Tank McMillin, the husband of the Defendant, has been telling people through jail phone conversations that he committed the crime of murder and that because he already plead guilty to other charges, he can now freely talk about what happened without being able to be held responsible,” McCabe wrote in an affidavit.
Tank McMillin pleaded guilty to a class B felony charge of child abuse or neglect in October. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all but 3 1/2 years suspended.
At the January hearing where Hannah McMillin entered the Alford plea, Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, told the judge that police were called to a hotel room where McMillin was staying for a report of a 1-month-old infant found unresponsive under a pile of pillows.
Madden said McMillin squeezed the infant when the child started crying and when that didn’t stop, she held a pillow over the baby’s face.
McMillin entered the Alford plea without reaching a deal with prosecutors, meaning the judge could sentence her to anything up to the maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
McCabe argued that allowing Hannah McMillin to withdraw her plea would be in the interest of justice.
“By allowing Ms. McMillin to withdraw her guilty plea, the normal discovery process would allow the parties time to review the jail calls and find out if there is any merit to the information. This in no way should prejudice the State, as it has only been five months since the original trial was to occur,” McCabe wrote. “Witnesses for the State should all still be available should a trial be necessary in the near future.”
The prosecution had not filed a response as of Thursday morning.