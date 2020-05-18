A 22-year-old woman died when the SUV she was riding in crashed early Saturday morning north of Williston.
Isabelle Morejon was a passenger in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox that was headed west on U.S. Highway 2 around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, May 16, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The driver, 19-year-old Alex Booth, lost control of the vehicle about 10 miles north of Williston and it rolled across the eastbound lanes of traffic, police said.
Morejon was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.