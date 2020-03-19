A 35-year-old woman was killed in a car crash late Wednesday night, March 19.
The woman was a passenger in a 2001 Pontiac Bonneville driven by 27-year-old Grace Reader, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Reader didn't stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 141st Avenue NW and U.S. Highway 2 and the car was hit by a 2014 GMC Yukon driven by 35-year-old Rachel Sanchez.
The passenger in the Bonneville, who police have not yet named, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Reader, Sanchez and 18-year-old Hayley Jirash were all taken to CHI St. Alexius for treatment.
The crash is under investigation.