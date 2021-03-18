A 23-year-old Watford City woman was seriously injured Wednesday, March 17, when her car crashed into a semi pulling a trailer.
Sierra Vaughn was driving a 1996 Geo Prizm north on U.S. Highway 85 shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
A 2001 Peterbilt semi hauling a full trailer slowed to about 45 mph around mile marker 176, about 6 miles south of Williston, the NDHP wrote. The semi was slowing down to avoid a deer in a roadside ditch and another vehicle on the shoulder.
The Prizm crashed into the trailer. Vaughn was flown to Minot for treatment and her passenger, 19-year-old Makayla Pacheco, was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Williston for treatment.
Paydan Dansie, 33, of Williston, the driver of the Peterbilt, was not injured.