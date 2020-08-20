A crash involving three commercial vehicles and one passenger car on U.S. Highway 85 near the Long X bridge construction zone has resulted in serious injuries for a 36-year-old woman from Louisiana.
According to reports from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 9 a.m. in the morning as Delmon Moss, 46 of Florida was driving a 2002 Peterbilt with a loaded gravel trailer south on U.S. Highway 85 near mile marker 126.
Moss collided with the rear end of a 2019 GMC Acadia being driven by Aprille Lovell, 36, of Louisiana, near the construction zone, pushing it into a northbound 2002 Peterbilt driven by Joshua Zopp, 39, of Williston.
The vehicle Moss was in, meanwhile, continued southbound, colliding with a 2001 Kenworth being driven by Victor Vega-Leana, 51, of Arkansas.
Lovell was life-lighted to Trinity Hospital in Minot for treatment, due to potentially serious injuries sustained in the crash, while Moss was transported to McKenzie County Health Care Systems for potential minor injuries.
U.S. Highway 85 was closed temporarily due to the crash, which is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The Patrol was assisted by McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, McKenzie County Ambulance, McKenzie County Rural Fire, Billings County Sheriff’s Office, and Valley Med.