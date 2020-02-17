A 20-year-old Williston woman was seriously injured Saturday, Feb. 15, after a police chase, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Miranda Holm was being pursued by Three Affiliated Tribes police officers around 11:13 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 22 about 20 miles north of Killdeer. the NDHP wrote in a news release. Officers were chasing her after clocking her speed at more than 115 mph.
Holm failed to make a curve, drove off the road and the vehicle rolled, police said. Holm was taken to CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson for treatment for serious injuries.
Holm was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the NDHP. Troopers are still investigating.