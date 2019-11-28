FARGO — An investigation is underway after a woman was struck by a stray bullet that flew into her house Tuesday night, Nov. 26, in far southwest Fargo, police said.
The Fargo Police Department said in a Facebook post that at 8:15 p.m. the woman was on the second floor of the house when she suddenly felt a pain in her arm. She then realized that she was struck by a bullet.
She was not seriously injured and was treated on the scene, according to police.
Police said late Tuesday that they didn't know where the bullet came from, but that it is not believed that the home was targeted.
Officers launched a drone to survey the area around the home.