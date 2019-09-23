A 32-year-old woman is facing two felony charges after police say she stabbed a man.
Sally Lefleur was arrested Monday and formal charges of terrorizing and aggravated assault, both class C felonies, were pending Monday, Sept. 23.
Williams County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Grenora around 1:20 a.m. on Monday after a report that a man had been stabbed and a woman had been hit in the head with a baseball bat. The man was taken to CHI St. Alexius for treatment and the woman refused medical treatment.
Lafleur was arrested at 8:15 a.m. on Monday. The relationship between Lafleur and the two people who were injured was unclear as of Monday afternoon.