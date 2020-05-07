Police arrested a 35-year-old woman and accused her of stabbing someone Wednesday, May 6 in Arnegard.
The Watford City Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Madison Street SE in Arnegard shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the department. They arrived and found a man had recently been stabbed.
The man was taken to McKenzie County Healthcare Systems for treatment and later transferred to Minot for further treatment.
After an investigation, police arrested Tabitha Corneille and charged her with domestic violence - serious injury.