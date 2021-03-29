A 36-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after police say they found nearly an ounce of cocaine in the vehicle she was driving.
Kylie Claxton was charged Monday, March 29, with a class B felony count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Claxton was pulled over Saturday, March 27, for having expired tags and illegal window tint, and police searched the vehicle with her permission, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. A search turned up 27 grams — one gram short of an ounce — of cocaine.
The drugs were packaged in six bags, court records state. There were four bags with one gram each, one with seven grams and one with 14 grams.
A preliminary hearing on the charge is scheduled for April 29.