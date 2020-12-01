A woman is facing a felony criminal charge after police say she scratched an officer who was trying to arrest her and drew blood.
Elizabeth Hersbergen, 30, was arrested Friday, Nov. 27, at the CashWise in Tioga. She has been charged with simple assault on a peace officer, a class C felony, as well as a class A misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and a class B misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.
The Tioga police were called to the grocery store shortly before 9 a.m. Friday for a report of a woman causing a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Hersbergen standing in the store's entryway, yelling, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Officers said they also smelled alcohol on Hersbergen's breath.
An officer said he was going to put Hersbergen in handcuffs because of how agitated she was, and she refused to cooperate, charging documents state. When the officer saw a knife in one of the bags Hersbergen was carrying, he asked her and she said she also had a hatchet.
Eventually, police got Hersbergen outside and got her wrists handcuffed. When an officer tried to adjust the cuffs, Hersbergen got her hand free and scratched the officer's hand hard enough to draw blood. She is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge Dec. 30.