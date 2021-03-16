A 23-year-old woman was ordered held on $25,000 bond after being accused of kicking a 4-year-old hard enough to cause bleeding.
Khatelyn Carter was charged with a class C felony count of child abuse. Police said Carter admitted kicking the 4-year-old girl on Tuesday, March 9.
Carter said she intended to kick the girl in the buttocks but missed and instead kicked her in the genitals, causing bleeding and trauma, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Carter is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge April 7.