The owner of a dog police say bit a child this week is accused of abandoning the dog to keep officers from finding it.
Cassandra Shattun was charged Thursday, May 27, with class A misdemeanor charges of animal abandonment and tampering with physical evidence and a class B misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Shattun was charged after police were called to CHI St. Alexius on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 25, for a report of a 5-year-old girl who had been bitten by a dog, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
The girl's mother said she and her daughter were going to her car in an alley near their apartment in the 800 block of Reclamation Drive when her daughter was bitten by the dog. The girl went to the passenger side of the car and her mother heard a scream and saw the dog attacking, court records indicate.
The girl needed surgery for bites to her lower back and torso, charging documents state.
Police learned the dog belonged to Shattun and that after the attack she took the dog to the North Holiday Gas station on 53rd St. NW.
"Cassandra Shattun provided the following information to Officer Kuhlmann," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
- "That she was at home and was made aware by her children that her dog bit (the girl).
- "That she sent her son outside to retrieve the dog.
- "That she informed her husband that they needed to 'get rid of' the dog.
- "That she removed the collar from the dog's neck and loaded up the dog in her black pickup truck.
- "That she drove to the Holiday gas station in the area of 53rd Street West, in Williston, ND and abandoned the dog at the location.
- "That she went to Walmart and then drove home."
Shattun is scheduled to have an initial appearance on the charges June 11.