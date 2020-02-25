A 21-year-old woman is accused of becoming belligerent with officers who responded to a call for help, kicking, spitting on and scratching multiple officers.
Summer Rhoads was charged Tuesday, Feb. 25 with four class C felonies — interference with telephone during emergency call, preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, contact by bodily fluids or excrement and simple assault on a peace officer — as well as a class B misdemeanor charge of simple assault.
Police were called to Rhoads' apartment on Friday after someone who had been staying with her reported she had attacked him, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The man told officers he was friends with Rhoads and had been staying with her for a week when she became angry that he was away for too long.
The man said he tried to call 911 when Rhoads began yelling at him and that she knocked his phone to the ground, court records state. She also hit him and threw things that belonged to him out the window.
Rhoads denied hitting the man and yelled at him as he started to fill out a form about the incident, charging documents indicate. Officers told her to stop but she refused and began yelling at police as well.
She resisted being put in the patrol car and kicked the ceiling and partition in the car, court filings said. She also tried to spit at an officer when being put in the car.
Rhoads banged her head against the interior of the car while being taken to jail and had to be physically removed from the car, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. Once at the jail, Rhoads kicked one officer, spit in the face of another and scratched a third hard enough to draw blood.
A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled for March 25.