The Williston Fire Department, City of Williston, and Williams County/Williston Emergency Management departments announced that effective as of noon on Friday, July 2, residential fireworks would not be permitted for the Fourth of July weekend.
Williston Chief Matt Clark issued a statement, saying that due to the persistent high heat index and elevated Fire Danger Rating that is likely to continue throughout the holiday weekend, only permitted commercial fireworks will be allowed beginning July 3 through July 5 at 1 a.m. within the City of Williston.
Personal or residential fireworks will not be allowed in accordance with the Williams County Burn Ban. The Williams County Burn Ban is in effect when the Fire Danger Rating is HIGH, VERY HIGH, EXTREME, and/or a Red Flag Warning has been issued.
More information about the Burn Ban can be found at: https://www.williamsnd.com/burning-in-williams-county/.