Lawyers for the 17-year-old accused of killing one 19-year-old and wounding another in a November shooting are asking for at least some of the charges he's facing be tried separately from others.
Ian Laboyd is facing a class AA felony count of murder, class A felony counts of attempted murder and delivery of a controlled substance, and class C felony charges of possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence. He was arrested hours after a shooting killed Matthew York and wounded Parker Haider and his charges were moved to Northwest District Court from juvenile court in December.
Kevin Chapman, one of Laboyd's attorney, filed a motion Tuesday, Jan. 21, asking to have the stolen property and tampering charges separated from the others. He argued that trying those two charges with the murder, attempted murder and drug charges would confuse the jury and didn't fit with the law.
Police and prosecutors claim that Laboyd shot York and Haider in a drug deal gone wrong. Chapman, however, has argued that Laboyd acted in self defense and that York used other people to lure Laboyd to the alley behind Cashwise, where the shooting took place.
Chapman wrote that the law says to try charges together, they need to be of a similar character, part of the same transaction or part of a common plan.
"The defendant allegedly possessing a stolen firearm or allegedly tampering with physical evidence (the firearm) does not constitute part of a common scheme or plan," Chapman wrote in a brief. "It is nonsensical that the ownership of the firearm would be part of a plan. The tampering with physical evidence charge is not part of any plan or scheme either, as the alleged tampering took place after the alleged incident in this case."
In his motion, Chapman wrote that the defense team also plans to file a motion about Laboyd's actions after the shooting. He asked the judge to delay ruling on the question of separating out charges until after that was done.
Tuesday's filing was the lastest in a series of documents produced by the defense team. On Jan. 13, Chapman filed a request for a speedy trial, invoking Laboyd's right to go before a jury quickly.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, the defense team also asked that one of the witnesses to the shooting be arrested. In December, attorneys filed subpoenas for more than a half dozen people connected to the case, including several who police say were present at the scene of the shooting. Those subpoenas required the witnesses to attend depositions, where the defense can ask questions in advance of trial.
One of those witnesses didn't show up for a deposition, and Chapman and Jeremy Curran, another of Laboyd's attorneys, asked a judge to issue an arrest warrant.
The witness, Bailey Poole, spoke with police on the night of the shooting and Chapman claimed he gave inconsistent statements.
"Mr. Poole was served with a subpoena to give his deposition and he failed to appear at said deposition," Chapman wrote. "He was aware of the location of the deposition, as he showed up there one day to question the documents he was served. He knew the location, time and date of the deposition as he was served with a subpoena and he chose not to attend that deposition. His own actions demonstrate that it is impracticable to secure his presence simply through a subpoena."
No ruling had been made Wednesday on the request to have Poole arrested and no warrant had been issued.
Laboyd's trial is scheduled to start in April.