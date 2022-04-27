Local businesses are coming to the rescue for many families still without power, and some without water due to the latest blizzard wreaking havoc on power lines in the Bakken. With no definitive timeframe on when to expect total power restoration, panic spread throughout the area on how to keep warm and fed in the upcoming days and weeks.
“When I opened my practice in Williston, North Dakota, it was because this is the community that needed my care. Right now, what people need is a warm place to stay at night, so that’s what I want to do.” Doctor Daniel Hoffman, owner of Skin Win Dermatology said.
Hoffman explained that when he realized his clinic had power while so many were without, the first thought was to allow people to come inside, warm up, grab a cup of coffee, and allow people to charge their phones so they could still communicate with their families.
But Hoffman ultimately decided he really needed to do more. He decided to make a post on social media for those without power to contact his staff, so hotel arrangements could be made. Skin Win Dermatology also made a “shout-out” on the Williston Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, challenging other businesses to join and help how they could.
The effort seemed to pick up momentum, like a snowball effect, and soon several other businesses provided free or discounted hotel rooms to those in need.
Century 21 Action Realtors partnered with Microtel to provide families with rooms to wait out the restoration process.
“We saw a need on Facebook, people needing hotel rooms…” Century 21 realtor Theda Durham said.
Salon 701 Club and Caffeinated Coffee teamed up together to provide free rooms and a $20 gift card to purchase snacks and drinks to families whose power is estimated to be off for at least a week.
“So blessed to be able to give back to our community!” they posted on Facebook.
When Williston Super 8 was made aware of several families without heat or water in several rural subdivisions, the hotel manager quickly made arrangement for a special rate for those affected.
“I’m so grateful” says one woman who received a discounted room. She is facing up to two weeks without water or heat. “I could not afford to give my children a warm place to stay without this discount. As a mother, this was the biggest blessing I could receive.”
Other hotels that offered discounted and free night stays included Microtel and the Baymont.
Assistance from the local and state level have also been made available this week, with temporary shelters opening in Williston and Crosby. Showers for those without water are offered at the Epping Fire Hall, and to students at Williston High School. When visiting Crosby to assess to severity of the damage and plan next steps, Governor Doug Burgum applauded North Dakotans saying, “As is always the case when severe weather strikes North Dakota, we saw incredible examples of neighbors helping neighbors and communities pulling together to overcome.”
While some families are spending time away from home, others chose to get creative on how to hunker down and stay. Stores selling generators saw crowds with the same intensity of those on Black Friday, with many unable to keep them in stock. Generators can help families use space heaters, refrigerators, freezers, cooking appliances, chargers, and other necessities to keep homes habitable at this time.
Families unable to acquire a generator have resorted to candles, blankets and warm clothes, fireplaces, and other methods of staying warm.
“Lucky for my kids that I’ve read Little House on the Prairie too many times to count,” Doylenn Chastain joked. She is a mother of five using cast iron pans atop her wood-burning stove for meals and warmth.
On Tuesday, both Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative and Montana-Dakota Utilities released estimates on when different areas can expect power restoration. While the end looks to be near for most, with estimates putting most homes with power within the week, those in the most rural areas may still be without for two weeks or more.