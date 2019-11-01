Williston Public Works and Engineering is hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening of their new complex on Nov. 6.
City leaders and staff welcome the public to come take part in the grand unveiling of the new facility, located at 1121 5th Street East, on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The celebration will kick-off with the ribbon cutting at 2 p.m., followed by short program and tours of the facility.
The new facility is 96,000 square feet and will provide more than 20,000 square feet for administration, 20,000 square feet for the shop and around 45,000 square feet for parking, with the additional space to be used for storing equipment indoors during winter months.
“Our new public works facility will be able to house all of our equipment in one location and make sure it is ready to go out as needed,” Mayor Howard Klug said. “It will also work as a recruiting tool as it is a state-of-the-art facility for public works administration and equipment.”
The complex will feature a variety of amenities, including meeting spaces, conference rooms and more. In addition, six rooms in the facility have been named to pay tribute to current and past elected leaders.
“We are pleased with the design and ability of the building to provide a modern workplace for our employees and community that seeks their services,” Klug said in a piece to the Williston Herald. “I am particularly proud of the new space for family members who are seeking cemetery plots. The facility has a nice meeting space and modern technology to assist people who are planning burials.”
The celebration will feature light refreshments during the open house, which will take place after the ribbon cutting. The event is open to the public and all are invited to attend to check out the new building.