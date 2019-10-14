The Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff's Office are asking for help from the public in their investigation into storage shed burglaries.
Investigators from both departments are looking into a rash of break-ins and thefts from storage sheds around the area. In a news release sent out Monday, Oct. 14, Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks wrote that the public can help with the investigation by reporting any thefts.
"We are asking community members to please check their storage units and report any thefts or damage to any units," Hendricks wrote.
To report a theft or damage, contact the Williston police at 701-577-1212 or the Sheriff's Office at 701-577-7700.