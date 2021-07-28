Two leaders in the Williston Police Department were honored by the U.S. Department of Defense
Chief David Peterson and Investigations Captain Steven Gutknecht received Employer Patriot Awards earlier this month. The award was created by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a program of the United States Department of Defense.
ESGR’s mission is to develop and promote supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws.
Peterson and Gutknecht were nominated by North Dakota Army National Guard member and WPD detective, Specialist Momcilo Babic.
A ceremony was held July 21 at City Hall with individuals representing the ESGR, including ESGR State Chair Delton Steele, joining remotely via Zoom.
Col. Brad Bekkedahl who serves on the City of Williston Board of City Commissioners was present for the ceremony, showing his support for Peterson and Gutknecht, and participated in the awards presentation alongside Babic.
The WPD recruits military veterans and members of the National Guard.
Peterson supports and encourages his Guard employees to further their military education and strive toward higher ranks, even if that education takes employees away from work for extended periods.
“As soldiers, we are always taught to lead by example,” said Specialist Babic. “The example set by Chief Peterson is that no matter the sacrifice required, no matter the difficulty ahead, his full and unconditional support will be given to those who serve in the U.S. Military.”
Gutknecht supervises 12 detectives, four drug task force agents, and four civilian employees. Two of his detectives, which includes Specialist Babic, are current members of the North Dakota National Guard and both serve with the 816th Military Police Company.
“During the last year, there were multiple activations of the 816th MP Company, and Captain Gutknecht always extended his full support,” explained Specialist Babic. “He ensured that our families were checked on and personally checked in with us after every deployment to confirm that we were ok physically, psychologically, and financially.”
With minutes’ notice on several occasions, Gutknecht arranged for all the necessary actions to free up his two detectives so they could respond to the Guard’s activation. He ensured leave was approved, police cases covered, and families had a direct line to him while the soldiers were deployed.
“Captain Gutknecht is a shining example of a true supporter of the U.S. Military, as both a citizen as well as an employer,” added Specialist Babic.
In addition to the two Patriot Awards, WPD was presented with a symbolic Statement of Support certificate. Signed by Chief Peterson, the statement will be displayed to publicly affirm WPD’s support for military veterans and active members of the National Guard and Reserve.
“These awards reflect the level of respect the Williston Police Department has for its employees,” said Police, Fire, and Ambulance Commissioner, Tate Cymbaluk. “The police administration recognizes the importance of what these employees are doing; they serve not only our community but our country and are protecting the very freedom we have today. It is clear that Specialist Babic appreciates this support in his decision to nominate both Chief Peterson and Captain Gutknecht.”