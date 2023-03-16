David Peterson

Williston Chief of Police David A. Peterson presented the Williston Police Department's annual report to the city commission Tuesday evening.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

The Williston Police Department has published its 2022 Annual Report. Titled "Professionalism, Service, Integrity, Safety, Responsiveness," the report was presented to the Williston City Commission on Tuesday.

In an opening letter, Chief of Police David A. Peterson complimented the staff for their high level of education and training, and devotion to "the highest standards of integrity, morals and ethics."

WPD K9

K9 Officer Garrett Norsten and K9 Buster with Williston Police Department officers.


Tags

Load comments