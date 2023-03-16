The Williston Police Department has published its 2022 Annual Report. Titled "Professionalism, Service, Integrity, Safety, Responsiveness," the report was presented to the Williston City Commission on Tuesday.
In an opening letter, Chief of Police David A. Peterson complimented the staff for their high level of education and training, and devotion to "the highest standards of integrity, morals and ethics."
"As a department, we have initiated many different programs to provide education and promote community relations," Peterson said. "Some of these programs include the Citizens Police Academy, DARE, Community Engagement, Safe Williston Project, Bike Rodeo, Safe Bank Instruction, and many others."
According to the report, the WPD had 77 sworn officers, 16 non-sworn officers and two volunteers in 2022.
There were 37,871 calls for service in 2022, down from 38,905 and 39,078 in 2021 and 2020, respectively, a graph in the report shows.
Traffic stops accounted for the highest number of incidents at 6,572, followed by animal calls (2,432) and assistance requests (2,183).
Other calls for service and incidents that ranked high in frequency in 2022 were: security checks (1,652); medical emergencies (1,464); welfare checks (1,495); vehicle checks (1,287); and parking tickets (1,105).
Drugs, drug paraphernalia and simple assault led the list of "Group A" criminal arrests. DUI and disorderly conduct led the list of "Group B" offenses, according to the WPD 2022 annual report.
A key milestone for the WPD in 2022 was the restructuring of its Community Engagement program.
"The Community Engagement team now consists of the civilian Community Engagement Liaison, the public information officer, school resource officers, and administrative leaders within the department," the report states. "The Community Engagement team is tasked with creating and implementing opportunities in partnership with the community to further the mission of the Williston Police Department."
Among nearly 20 community programs coordinated or supported by the police department, the report lists: