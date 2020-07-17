Williston police said a 21-year-old woman barricaded herself in a home Friday, July 17, when officers tried to arrest her on an outstanding warrant.
Police arrived at a home in the 2100 block of 23rd Street West shortly before noon Friday to arrest Kristen Stump, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. Stump barricaded herself inside her home for several hours Friday.
Officers from the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County SWAT Team, Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team and the North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene, as was the Williston Fire Department.
Stump was arrested Friday afternoon and taken to the Williams County jail, police said.