The Williston Police and Fire Departments are getting some upgrades to their equipment, thanks to approval from the Board of City Commissioners.
At the Tuesday, May 26 meeting, the commission once again gathered via teleconference, as city buildings remain closed until June 1 as a precaution against COVID-19. Police, Fire and Ambulance Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk brought the issue to the table at the request of Mayor Howard Klug, regarding the implementation of new radio systems as part of the Statewide Interoperable Radio Network, SIRN.
SIRN is a statewide communication system for first responders, creating an interoperable radio system for public safety. The project is a collaborative effort by state, county, and municipal public safety agencies to consolidate numerous state and local systems into a common network to serve the public more efficiently. The project has a five-year contract, with Motorola providing the radio systems.
"This project has been many years in the making," Williston Police Chief Dave Peterson said. "This project is to promote interoperability with our neighboring counties and throughout our state; and it creates a network of compatibility throughout the State of North Dakota. A lot of work has went in to this project."
Derrick Walker, Director of the Upper Missouri River Regional Dispatch Center, answered a question from Klug regarding the radios lifespan, stating that a typical replacement period for radios were between seven and ten years, but the radios could last as long as 15 years, as long as technology remains compatible.
Matthew Clark, Chief of Operations for the Williston Fire Department, added to Peterson's comments, stating that the SIRN system would be vital for the department's long-distance transports, as the department's ambulances travel across the state.
"In a nutshell, with this project they'll be able to speak our dispatchers all the way in Fargo." Clark told the commission.
Both the police and fire department came in under budget for the project, thanks in part to grant funding from the state. Both departments were under budget despite additional costs associated with the radios' purchase. Cymbaluk added that in addition to state grants, the project would be funded using the public safety tax. Williams County will be one of the first in the state to implement the new program.
The commission approved the purchase of the systems for both departments at a cost of $1,266,588.60, with a portion of that to be reimbursed through state grants. Peterson said the timeline for purchasing the systems was sometime in June. The motion passed unanimously, with thanks from Klug to both department chiefs for their continued work in serving the public.