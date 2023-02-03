Williston Police Dept - oath ceremony

Williston Police Department - Deputy Chief Armstrong, Officer Burgess, Officer Welch, Officer Radtke and Chief Peterson

 Marianne Young | Williston Herald

Williston gained three new police officers at a public oath ceremony on Feb. 3 at City Hall. Family and coworkers gathered to witness police officers Blaine R. Radtke, Alexander Welch and Anthony J. Burgess take the oath.

Chief David Peterson opened the ceremony, introducing and welcoming the three new officers and their families to the force. 

WPD - Oath - Burgess

Chief Peterson and Officer Burgess
WPD - Oath - Welch

Chief Peterson and Officer Welch
WPD - Oath Ceremony - Radtke

Chief Peterson and Officer Radtke


Tags

Load comments