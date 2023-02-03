Williston gained three new police officers at a public oath ceremony on Feb. 3 at City Hall. Family and coworkers gathered to witness police officers Blaine R. Radtke, Alexander Welch and Anthony J. Burgess take the oath.
Chief David Peterson opened the ceremony, introducing and welcoming the three new officers and their families to the force.
"They get to take an oath, not just to our community. They take the oath to our constitution, and they take the oath to our brothers and sisters in law enforcement through our code of conduct," Chief Peterson said. "I'm so proud to welcome three new officers to the Williston Police Department, and to the City of Williston. The responsibility that is bestowed upon them, the trust that is bestowed on them. I promise you, that we'll take good care of them."
Deputy Chief Steven Armstrong, Operations Captain Rodney Dickerson and Investigations Captain Steven Gotknecht spoke to the new officers and imparted words of wisdom. Williston City Commissioner James Bervig spoke about taking on new roles and how the new officers will remember the day that they took their oath to serve.
"You're becoming part of something bigger than yourselves," Bervig said.
After Commissioner Bervig spoke, Chief Peterson stood individually with Officers Radtke, Welch and Burgess as they each took their oath.
"I've always wanted to be a police officer and took the opportunity after corona and everything, to switch up careers from the oil field to this," Officer Burgess said.
"Dream finally coming true," Officer Welch said. "Seeing the results of the work of the officers been putting on the street, actually seeing it happen, really showed that the city would suffer if it wasn't for them."
"I couldn't be more proud, it's a big moment," Officer Radtke said. "A big part of it is serving the community. I've been a volunteer firefighter for a while in a couple different places and I got a chance to serve the community there. I just saw more opportunity to serve here."