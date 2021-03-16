The Minot bomb squad was called in Monday, March 15, to assist the Williston Police Department after responding to a call for service of a suspicious package.
At approximately 7:36 p.m. Monday the Williston Police Department responded to a call at the 700 Block of 28th Street West.
Members of law enforcement were on scene for several hours, with emergency vehicles on stand-by nearby. The Williston Police Department requested assistance from the Minot Police Department Bomb Squad regarding the investigation, which is still active.
The Williston Police Department restricted travel in the area and evacuated some residences near the suspicious package. This is the second call of a suspicious package in the area that the Williston Police Department has responded to in the last week.
Another call for a suspicious package was received on Wednesday, March 12 after officers served a warrant. Bradley Frank, 46, was arrested and charged with 23 class C felonies, 19 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of an automatic weapon, silencer or bomb.