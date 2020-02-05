After residents express concerns over safety, officials from the city of Williston are assuring the public that there is no danger from asbestos from the ongoing Law Enforcement Center demolition.
The Williston Herald received comments of concern from citizens regarding the demolition, stating that they feared the dust from the site contained asbestos and lead paint, which would blow into nearby homes and McVay Elementary School.
Joe LaFave, owner of Lakeside Builders, told the Williston Herald that he had received calls about the demolition, as he was the former demolition contractor and his company’s sign is still posted at the site. He stated that the people he spoke with were concerned due to previous reports that the state had found asbestos in the building.
Lakeside Builders was stopped by the state on Dec. 5, after possible asbestos was discovered. The city took control of the demolition project on Dec. 14, with the city bringing in contractors National Civil. City Administrator David Tuan confirmed the discovery of asbestos, and said that the abatement process began on Jan. 20. After concerns were raised, Tuan spoke with the Williston Herald regarding the issue.
“The Law Enforcement Center structure has been cleared of hazardous materials and has passed an inspection by the state Department of Environmental Quality,” Tuan said. “The demolition is nearly complete and will make progress under the supervision of a certified asbestos abatement inspector as an added measure of safety. The city of Williston has taken on this demolition project at the property owner’s expense as an emergency action after the property owner’s negligence resulted in a failure to meet agreed upon deadlines. We remain very cautious in proceeding in accordance with DEQ regulations and the concerns of the community, and while it is our goal to finish this project as quickly as possible, demolition activities are being suspended during school drop off and pick up times to address any concerns about dust. It is our estimation that structural demolition will be completed by Monday.”
Tuan added that the asbestos had been removed prior to demolition continuing, and that while the health department had already signed off on the abatement, they did a final inspection on Feb. 4, giving one last seal of approval. Tuan stated that the dust coming off of the site was simply that, dust.
“From a public safety standpoint, it’s safe,” he said. “We’re sensitive to anyone’s concerns, and we did talk to the school and we did tell them that during the drop-off and pickup hours we’ll just stop. Not just from the dust, but also just from traffic if people don’t want to be dealing with that while they’re out there waiting for their kids. We’re trying keep their concerns in mind, but we also want to get this thing done, because it’s also a hazard the longer it stays up.”