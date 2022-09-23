Duty often calls even before a police officer takes his official oath, which was the case for Williston native and newly sworn in Officer Shawn Egge.
Egge was sworn in as an officer at a ceremony held on Friday at the Williston Police Department.
“For this community that has been my community for my whole life, this definitely means so much to me,” Egge said. “I have always wanted to serve in some aspect. Eventually I got to the point where it came calling. I am grateful enough to get the job. I will do it to the best of my ability.”
Egge said he always fantasized about being a police officer as a kid. However, after he went to college, he started in Parks and Recreation and continue to work there for eight years.
“This was something I wanted to do,” Egge said. “For the past four to five years the calling got stronger. The time came where a position came open at the right time in my life where I could make a career change that would benefit me and my family. I took the opportunity.”
Egge said he is looking forward to meeting all the great people that are going to help him along the way and learning as much as he possibly can.
“I know there are going to be a lot of things I have to learn and get used to,” Egge said. “But basically, our mission at the police department is to keep the community as safe as possible while working with the community. It is exactly what I want to do.”