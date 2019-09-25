A 42-year-old man charged in July with a running down a neighbor is facing five new felony charges related to that incident.
Steven Charles Rademacher was arrested Monday, July 29, after police say he got into an argument with neighbors and drove his Ford F-150 pickup into a group of people. One man, Dyson Bastain, died, while two others were injured.
In addition to the original count of murder, a class AA felony, Rademacher is now facing two class A felony counts of attempted murder and three class C felony counts of terrorizing.
Leading up to the incident, Rademacher had been yelling at a group of people in the 500 block of Seventh Avenue West, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. After he yelled at them, he got into a Ford F-150 and drove past the group at a high rate of speed.
When the group yelled at him to slow down, Rademacher drove away, then made a U-turn and headed back toward the group of people standing in the yard, charging documents indicate. He accelerated toward the group and hit Bastian and two others.
As Rademacher drove away he yelled at the group again, court records state. He was arrested several hours later.
No bond hearing has been set for the new charges. Rademacher has been held in the Williams County jail on $1 million bond since his arrest.