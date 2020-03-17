A Williston man is facing four felony charges after police say he attacked his girlfriend and their six-day-old daughter.
Jonathan Perez was charged Tuesday, March 17, with class B felony counts of child abuse and possession of THC with intent to deliver, class C felony counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and class A misdemeanors of possession of an illegally modified firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Perez is accused of attacking his girlfriend and their newborn child, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The woman told officers that Perez choked her and, before that, he had pushed her into a wall while she was holding the baby.
Police found bruises on the child's face and forehead and found a hole in a door that matched the shape of the girl's head, charging documents indicate. The child was flown to a hospital for treatment.
A search of the home also turned up 63 cartridges filled with THC oil, multiple other containers of THC oil, drug paraphernalia and more than $12,000 in cash, court records state. Police also found a 9mm handgun and investigators wrote that the gun's serial number had destroyed.
No bond hearing for Perez had been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.