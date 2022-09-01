On Thursday morning, Williston Basin School District #7 placed the Williston High School campus on HOLD after receiving word from the school that there was a possible threat on campus, according to the statement issued by district superintendent, Dr. Richard H. Faidley. The Williston Police Department has released that the threat was to a student.
On September 1 at approximately 7:59 a.m., Williston High School called the Williston Police Department for service, notifying them of the situation. At approximately 8:13 a.m., the campus was put on HOLD meaning that all hallways were cleared, classroom doors were closed and locked, and teachers were required to take and report attendance.
The Williston Police Department had a presence at the high school to complete an investigation. Parents, staff, and students were notified of the situation at 8:32 a.m. and at approximately 9:00 a.m. the Williston Police Department notified that the situation no longer required the campus to be on HOLD status.
Due to ongoing investigation, no other details are being released from the Williston Police Department or the District at this time.
“I do want to commend our staff for acting quickly to follow our Safety Response Protocol to minimize risk to our staff and students,” Faidley said in a press release after the incident. He also thanked the Williston Police Department for their assistance.