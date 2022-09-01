WIL_FRI_012519_HSQuestion2.JPG
Williston Herald file photo

On Thursday morning, Williston Basin School District #7 placed the Williston High School campus on HOLD after receiving word from the school that there was a possible threat on campus, according to the statement issued by district superintendent, Dr. Richard H. Faidley. The Williston Police Department has released that the threat was to a student.

On September 1 at approximately 7:59 a.m., Williston High School called the Williston Police Department for service, notifying them of the situation. At approximately 8:13 a.m., the campus was put on HOLD meaning that all hallways were cleared, classroom doors were closed and locked, and teachers were required to take and report attendance.



