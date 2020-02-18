A Williston firefighter is accused of sending sexual messages and nude photos to a 12-year-old girl.
Khristopher Champion, 21, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 13 and charged Tuesday, Feb. 18, with two class C felonies: luring minors by computer and promoting obscenity to minors. A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
A woman noticed the text messages between Champion and a 12-year-old girl earlier this month, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The messages included photos of lingerie and a sex toy with notes from Champion asking whether the girl would use or wear what was pictured.
The woman who first noticed the messages contacted Champion posing as the 12-year-old girl, court records state. After speaking, Champion sent a photo that included part of his face.
Eventually, Champion offered to send the girl a picture of his penis, which he did, and then asked to see photos of her, charging documents indicate. He also asked her to delete the photo and offered to send her a video.
The next evening, Champion sent multiple texts to the girl's phone, investigators from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation wrote in the probable cause affidavit. He offered to send more photos and asked if she could sneak out, as well as saying the pair should "make out."
The girl's mother reported the texts to police and a BCI special agent interviewed Champion, court documents state. He told the investigator that he used an iPhone app to change the number his texts appeared to come from.
During the interview with police, Champion confirmed some details and denied others, according to court records. He said he had not purchased the lingerie or sex toy for the girl and had only said he had to see her reaction.
Champion also admitted sending a photo of a penis to the girl but told police it was not a photo of his penis, the affidavit of probable cause records.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 18.