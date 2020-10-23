A new class of recruits joined the ranks of the Williston Fire Department in a formal ceremony on Friday.
The department's fourth recruit class, 2019-1104, began their journey on Nov. 4, 2019 and have spent nearly a year completing 660 hours of training in emergency medicine, hazardous materials, and firefighting competencies. The five recruits were honored at a graduation ceremony at Fire Station no. 2 on Friday morning.
"The recruits you see before you have pushed their minds and their bodies farther than they ever thought possible," Division Chief of Operations, Matt Clark said. "It is my honor and it has been my pleasure to have worked with them, and they have all earned my respect."
The new members of the department are:
William Gutlovics, Firefighter-Advanced EMT
Gutlovics hails from Milaca, Minnesota and said he got into the fire service because of his older sister, and wanted to be a part of something bigger. He added that he looks forward to making a difference in the community as part of the WFD.
Samantha Hazzard, Firefighter-Advanced EMT
Hazzard comes from Cherry Valley, New York and said that as someone who grew up around the fire service, she always knew she wanted to be a firefighter when she grew up. She said the WFD has pushed her to challenge herself every day to become the best she can be, and that her favorite aspect of the job is being able to help and serve the people in her community.
Charles Meno, Firefighter-EMT
Meno comes to Williston from Carlinville, Illinois and said that his time with the WFD has been the best of his life. He added that the people he has come to know are more than just co-workers, but have become a second family. Being part of the department, he said, has shown him that he can push himself to be better and has given him the confidence to succeed.
Matthew Pazanin, Firefighter-EMT
Pazanin is a Bismarck native, and joined the fire service to help people going through their worst times. He considers the department a family, and said he loves the "build you up" mentality they share with each other.
Juan Wagner, Firefighter-Advanced EMT
Wagner was born in Columbia and raised in Tampa, Florida before coming to Williston. He said he joined the fire service because he wanted a career where he can make a direct impact on his community, and that he loves being a part of WFD for the involvement they have as part of the Williston community.
“We are proud of these recruits,” Clark stated. “They have successfully earned the title of firefighter and are now a part of the fire family.”
The Williston Fire Department Fire Academy covers the following training areas: Firefighter I and II, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, Airport Firefighter, and EMT.