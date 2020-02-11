Williston’s City Attorney has requested the City Commission to postpone declaring two properties near Williston as dangerous.
At the Tuesday, Feb. 11 meeting of the commission, City Attorney Taylor Olson presented the issue to the commissioners as a public safety concern regarding the two structures. According to the report provided to the commission, both properties, located west of town off of Highway 85, have been sitting uncompleted for several years.
According to the memo provided by Olson, the first property, located at 4923 Ridge Drive, has a foundation that was poured sometime prior to Sept. 24, 2014. The foundation has not been secured by any fencing, and Olson said no permits have been issued to complete the structure. The integrity of the structure, she added, is now in question due to the fact that it has been exposed to the elements for the last almost six years.
The second property, located nearly at 4927 Ridge Drive, has a structure that has been in the framing stages for more than five years, Olson’s memo states. The city requested that the owners of the property produce engineer reports to either complete the structure or demolish it, but Olson stated that the owners have so far failed to acquire permit for either.
At the meeting, Olson requested that the commission postpone voting on the properties, instead requesting that commissioners continue the hearing for 4923 Ridge Drive until the next commission meeting, on Feb. 25, and move the hearing for 4927 Ridge Drive to the first meeting in May.
Olson stated that the property at 4927 Ridge Drive had recently gone into foreclosure, and that she had been in contact with the Sheriffs Department, and that the property would be auctioned off at a sale during the first week of March.
She added that the party bringing the foreclosure had indicated that they were wiling to put a fence around the structure and place no trespassing signs within the next week to keep people away from the property.
In regards to 4923 Ridge Drive, Olson stated that the property was also undergoing the foreclosure process, but she was awaiting word whether it would be sold at auction as well.
Once she gets clarification on plans for the property, she said, she would bring it back before the commission at the next meeting.